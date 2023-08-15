LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — In 2022, the Loudoun County Captains had their best season in program history.

“However you look at it, it was the most successful year our football program has had in the history of the school,” said head coach Matt Reidenbaugh.

The Captains finished 12-1 in 2022, with their only loss coming in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals to Kettle Run by one point. A tough ending to a historic season, but one that has set up the program for future success.

“Last year was kind of the culmination of building a culture,” said Reidenbaugh. “The culture and the program are in place moving forward.”

The Captains were able to show the rest of the 4C Region that they can be contenders for a long time. In 2022, the team was able to defeat powerhouse Tuscarora for the first time since 2012, and they are coming in this year, looking to remain on top, no matter who’s in the lineup.

“We don’t have a lot of returning starters, but we have a lot of kids who are excited to come and fill the shoes of the guys who did it before them,” said senior linebacker Aaron DiLorenzo. “I think that’s what’s going to teach us the confidence that we can do it.”

“We just do what we always done,” said senior safety Cameron Rosberg. “Just stick to the culture, make sure we figure the puzzle out, and just play with the same intensity we played with last year.”

The Captains will open up their 2023 season at home on Friday, August 25, against Woodgrove at 7 p.m.