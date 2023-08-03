WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Loudoun Valley Vikings are a team who’s hoping they are on a rise. Last year they posted their first winning season since the 2019 season when they finished 8-5. Now they are looking to post back-to-back winning seasons after finishing 2022 with a 6-5 record.

“I think with this senior class, they had a lot of success from their freshman year to JV, to varsity, and they put that all together, that it’s going to culminate from building on that foundation” head coach David Bishop said.

As the Vikings continue to build upon their success, they understand it all starts with a winning attitude and culture, and it’s something which has been instilled in these kids at a young age.

“This sport is about brotherhood, and you know, how you bring each other up in the bad moments” senior lineman Mason Wade said. “How you stay together. When you are in a game and its tooth and nail, it’s easy to say you want to quit. But you can’t do that. You can’t let anyone just let that thought creep in their heads. So, you have to know the person next to you is going to keep fighting”.

Continuing to fight for each other is something the Vikings experienced in game last year and it taught them, they can have each other’s backs on the gridiron.

“It’s like a real family”, senior safety and wide receiver Cole Kilehorn said. “Some other teams you’ve been with it’s like yeah we like you, you are cool. But this ones like. We’d do anything for these guys. Like, there’s not a single guy on this team I wouldn’t go out and risk my life for”.

Loudoun Valley will start their season on Friday September 1st, when they meet up with Musselman on the road.