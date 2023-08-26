DERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — The Magruder Colonels are led by head coach Ray Fowle, entering his tenth season in the position.

In 2022, Magruder finished 6-5, falling to Wootton in the first round of the playoffs.

“Our expectations right now, like from everyone else, is not to make it far but I think we’re going pretty far, me personally,” Magruder senior quarterback Jamar Jones said. “I got us going to the next round of states. We could possible make states.”

Fowle said the team is still a bit younger this season, with a few seniors and a lot of juniors.

“The past couple years we’ve been real young and it’s finally starting to hopefully pay off as we go into this season,” Fowle said. “So watching some of these guys that have been varsity players for three or four years, hopefully kind of leads to on field success.”

The Colonels hope that this group will take a big step up this season.

“Magruder got some dogs. So we’ve got a really big potential,” Magruder senior offensive and defensive guard Anthony Coreas said. “We just gotta like block out all of the negativity, the negative energy that’s coming towards our way and just ball out.”