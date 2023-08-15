GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Northwest football begins the 2023 season with a new head coach – Bucky Clipper.

Clipper, has won six state championships as a high school football coach, with stints at Damascus, Sherwood and previously also at Northwest.

“Really excited and I can’t wait,” Northwest senior defensive end Xavier Rivers said. “I feel like [Clipper] is definitely going to set a new standard to Northwest and I just can’t wait to be alongside him for my last year.”

For decades, Northwest has been a state championship contender, winning titles in 2004, 2013 and 2014.

In 2022, the Jaguars experienced some adversity, as a brawl during against Gaithersburg shook up the season in September.

Northwest came back out of their brief stoppage of football and rebounded on the field, putting together some good football leading into the playoffs. Northwest fell in the second round of the 4A playoffs to eventual state champion Quince Orchard, only falling by 10 points.

In 2023, Clipper hopes to take the Jaguars back to the mountain and win another state championship.

“Every year our goal is to be in the state championship, not just be in it, but win it,” Clipper said. “I think that’s a mindset the kids have adopted right from the start. It’s how you prepare, how you practice, how you train, is to win a state championship.”

Northwest will open its season week one on the road at Watkins Mill on September 1.

“We’ve got a great game plan by our coaches, we just trust our coaches,” Northwest senior linebacker and tight end Christian Idoma said. “So we’re just going into this December knowing that we are going to win states and have high expectations.”