IJAMSVILLE, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Oakdale Bears have been the team to beat since they won a state title four years ago.

However, nobody on the current team knows what it’s like to hold up a state trophy, but they have been close.

Last season, the Bears made it all the way to the state title game, and lost to Damascus, a tragic ending to what was overall another stellar year at Oakdale.

With a squad returning most of their starting players, the Bears are motivated this season to get the job done.