BURTONSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — There are few teams that have posted winning seasons more consistently since 2007, the year that head coach Michael Nesmith took over the program, than Paint Branch.

The Panthers finished 9-4 in 2022, falling to eventual state runner-up Flowers in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Last year’s Paint Branch squad was a younger one leaning on some underclassmen in starting roles.

“They always take a big jump from that tenth grade year to the eleventh grade year,” Nesmith said. “Particularly when they’re up on varsity and now they’ve gotten their feet wet so to speak. We think that experience is going to help us this year.”

With players gaining valuable experience, Paint Branch expects to play to a higher standard this season.

“We have something going on really special,” Paint Branch senior safety and wide receiver Dinso Okafor said. “It’s just we have to come together as a team and know that we’ve got each other.”

Paint Branch will open their regular season hosting Northwood on Friday, September 1.

“A lot of us are putting in the work and a lot of us are studying a lot more,” Paint Branch senior quarterback Chris Khriz said. “I feel like we can go a long way.”