NOKESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — The Patriot Pioneers had one of the most explosive offenses in 2022.

The team averaged 45 points a game, which helped them finish the year with an 11-2 record, before falling in the 6B region final to Freedom-Woodbridge.

2023 could be a challenging year for Patriot. The Pioneers return five total starters from last year’s team, which has a lot of teams in the area looking past the team as possible contenders.

However, Patriot won seven games by 20 or more points in 2022, which resulted in the team being able to sub in backup players, and get them Friday night experience.

“Getting that game time experience makes them come into this year getting that nervousness out of the way,” said head coach Sean Finnerty. “I think they all feel a lot more prepared than they would of if they didn’t see the field last year.”

“We did lose seniors, but we also have experience coming back,” said junior running back/safety Jackson McCarter. “I feel like, though we did lose players, there’s not much difference with our skill level.”

One of the new starters in the lineup for the Pioneers this year is junior quarterback Tyler Knutson, who is ready to step into a major role for the team, and produce the high-scoring numbers from a year ago.

“It’s exciting being able to take over the role of the starting quarterback,” said Knutson. “I’m just stepping in, doing my part, and helping us score points.”

Patriot will have a tough road ahead of them. With not only their tough 6B region opponents such as Battlefield and Colonial Forge, but the Pioneers will also open the season with 6D region powerhouse Westfield. However, coach Finnerty believes the tough schedule will have the team ready for a playoff push.

“Competition is huge,” said Finnerty. “I think it’s great for our kids, and find out who we really are.”

The Pioneers will host Westfield on Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m.