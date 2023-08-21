OXON HILL, M.d. (DC News Nows) – The Potomac (MD) Wolverines are coming off a fantastic season for most of the season at least.

The Wolverines were undefeated through the regular season and had high expectations going into the playoffs.

Potomac made it to the quarterfinals and lost, and would end up finishing the year 9-2.

This season, the Wolverines look to learn from last season’s mistakes and get the job done this year.

“Seeing how far we could even go (last year), says senior Mekhi Lewis. “I feel like this year with this year’s team and them seeing how hard we had to work to get to where we wanted to get to last year, we can definitely probably go further than that.”