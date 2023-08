FAIRFAX, V.a. (DC News Now) – The Robinson Rams have a new head coach this season, Shaun Blair.

This is Blair’s second stint with Robinson, he was a teacher and coach back in 2006, and he is excited to hit the ground running with this group of Rams.

Last season, the Rams finished 7-4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Lake Braddack. This year, the Rams feel way more together and believe that their team chemistry will take them far.