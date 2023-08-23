WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After the 2019 season where the Roosevelt Roughriders finished with a 5-7 record, they have turned this around to win back to back Turkey Bowl championship in Washington D.C. With a 10-2 record in 2021, and an 11-2 record in 2022, they are hoping for a three-peat. How they’ve noticed, they may be the only ones to thins a three-peat is possible. “Honestly, this year, I think the outside noise was motivating my guys”, head coach Chris Harden said

“They see a lot of polls coming out, don’t have us in the playoffs and stuff like that. And they kind of feel a little disrespected. they are like how the back-to-back champs don’t even make the playoffs. Because we lost our quarterback who transferred last year. So, the rest of the returning kids are like what about us? We were there too”.

And it seems as if that is enough motivation to now light a fire in the team, as the Roughriders, a team who has gone 11-0 in the DCIAA stars division is ready to prove on the naysayers wrong.

“I’ve never seen my upperclassmen push the incoming freshman and transfers the way these guys have”, Harden said. “So, I’m real excited and my coaches are really excited about this year as well. I think at the end of the season, we are going to be where we want to be. We are going to be very happy no matter what the outcome is.”

The Roosevelt Roughriders will begin their season on the road with Bishop McNamara on Saturday, August 26th. Kickoff is set for 1pm.