Coming off of back-to-back eight win seasons, Seneca Valley enters the 2023 season with its third head coach in the last three years.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With 12 high school football state championship victories, Seneca Valley holds the record for the most titles in the history of Maryland.

The last title for the Screaming Eagles, came in 2002. Quintin Cosby, who has been promoted this offseason from offensive coordinator to head coach, was the starting fullback on that last state championship winning team.

“Trying to bring that back, but a lot of the kids don’t really know so much of the history, so what I try to do know is try to tell them to create your own legacy at Seneca Valley,” Cosby told DC News Now. “The old school Seneca Valley is a little bit past, so know it’s something new, so we’re gonna come in with something new.”

Seneca is hoping to get back to the mountain top this season, as they’ll face the challenge of moving up from the 4A/3A classification to 4A.

“We’re a young team, but the old Seneca, we have to continue that reputation, because we walk around with a chip on our shoulder,” Seneca Valley senior defensive back and wide receiver La’Kyi Wilson said. “Because we’re always overlooked as underdogs. We’ve got to prove a point.”

The Screaming Eagles are coming off of back-to-back eight win seasons. Last year, they lost to Arundel in the state quarterfinals.

Seneca Valley senior running back and linebacker Jordan Hungerford believes the team has grown closer together leading up to this season.

“Beginning of the summer, we wasn’t really that close and as we got closer, more people started showing up to practice on time,” Hungerford said. “Working harder, putting more effort in and now it’s just translating.”

