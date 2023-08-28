SANDY SPRING, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Sherwood Warriors kick off their 2023 campaign this Friday, September 1st against Rockville.

The Warriors are coming off a decent season, where they finished 9-3 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to eventual state champions, North Point. That was the second year in a row that Sherwood has lost to the eventual state champions.

Heading into year three under head coach Andrew Fields, the Warriors feel confident about their group of guys this season.

“We are kind of growing into each other,” says coach Fields. “I think that this is a year where you can visually and tangibly see that happening.”