LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The South County Stallions have been a powerhouse in the VHSL 6C Region for a long time, and that will not change in 2023.

SoCo’s biggest change is at the helm, as Tynan Rolander stepped down, being replaced by a familiar face, Gerry Pannoni.

Pannoni has coached football for 40 years, and was previously at South County before Rolander. The last time he was coach of the Stallions, they won the2019 Class 6 state championship, going 15-0.

Four years have gone by since then, but Pannoni believes this team might be more talented then the one in 2019.

“The last team we had in 2019 that won the state championship, I don’t know if they were the most talented team we ever had, but they were definitely the most together team we ever had,” said Pannoni. “Skill wise, I think we have more talented skill kids right now that we have had in South County in a while.”

The Stallions have been to four straight region championship games, winning three of them. Last season was the most disappointing, as they fell to Fairfax in the region final, finishing 11-2. Even though it’s a new coach at the helm, the players are ready to continue the success under Pannoni.

“Everyone respects P,” said senior linebacker Julius Person. “I think we transitioned very well. Everyone is ready to get to work.”

“Coach P really built the foundation,” said senior quarterback Jordan Dennis. “He’s been able to put together coaches and and a coaching staff and talk about building an elite program. I think it’s really been that way for a while, and it still is that way.”

South County will kick off their 2023 season at home on Friday, August 25 against Robinson at 7 p.m.