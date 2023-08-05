RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Coming into the 2023 season, the South Lakes football program has a lot to prove.

In 2022, the Seahawks missed out on the playoffs, going 4-6. Since joining the Concorde District in 2021, South Lakes has had a tough time breaking through. However, this could be the year, as the team will have over 30 seniors with experience on the roster.

“A lot of our seniors and our leadership on the team, they are hungry,” said head coach Jason Hescock. “They felt like we felt short, they feel disrespected, and they are ready to get after it this year.”

“With the amount of seniors we have, and the amount of people that have stuck with football, stuck with this program, we have built a chemistry that maybe other classes might not have,” said senior defensive lineman Aiden Billings. “I think us having that will give us more of a boost on where we can go and hw far we can go into the playoffs.”

South Lakes will kick off their 2023 campaign with Osbourn on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.