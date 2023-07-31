LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — The Tuscarora Huskies come into the 2023 season with high expectations as usual.

In 2022, it was another solid regular season from the Huskies, who finished out 9-1. However, the team unfortunately had a quick postseason, falling to Millbrook 14-13 in the first round of the 4C Region playoffs.

“I watch that game multiple times,” said senior defensive end Jonah Ulloa. “Probably every month. I watch on what I could have done better, what we could have worked on. I know this year is going to be different.”

“You expect, when you go to a great program like Tuscarora, to go farther than that,” said senior quarterback Tommy Peede.

Coming into 2023, Tuscarora has been using the early exit to the postseason as fuel to their fire.

“It definitely drove us throughout the winter,” said Peede. “Even the lifts and just going into the spring. Just kind of prove that and get further than we did last year.”

“We can’t get complacent,” said junior cornerback Ejikeme Onuorah. “We got to take every game like it’s our last and just play as a team.”

For head coach Jared Toler, it’s not about forgetting what happened last season, but instead, use it as a way to motivate the team to come out stronger this year.

“Last year, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” said Toler. “It’s really important that you don’t always look back in the past and think of it as a bad thing. That chapter is over, but we now want to finish the story this year.”

Tuscarora will begin it’s 2023 regular season on Friday, August 25 at home against Heritage.