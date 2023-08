IJAMSVILLE, M.d. (DC News Now) – Last season, the Urbana Hawks nearly tasted victory, they lost in the MPSSAA 4A/3A semi finals to the eventual state champs, North Point HS.

The Hawks ended with an overall record of 11-2, impressive, but as they swept through league play, they were hardly pushed and won most of their games by a large deficit.

This year, the Hawks hope to maintain some of that same success from last season while upgrading to make that eventual push to a state title game.