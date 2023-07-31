WALKERSVILLE, M.d. (DC News Now) — The Walkersville Lions had a slow start to the 2022 season, with many guys starting on Varsity for the first time, they lost their first few games of the season.

The Lions ended up finishing with a 6-6 overall record, however, they made a decent run in the MPSSAA-2A playoffs, where they eventually lost in the quarterfinals to Milford Mill Academy.

Head coach Joe Polce says that despite the rocky start, he appreciated how his team finished the season.

“Well last year we got out to a little bit of a slow start, and we had a strong finish which was great. The nice thing about that is we do return a lot of players from last year’s team. The fact that we went so far into the playoffs really motivated our players to work hard during the offseason.”

One of those players who is a returning starter is senior receiver and safety Tristano Menconi. Menconi, says that the Lions are feeling more confident than ever heading into the 2023 season.

“I think our confidence level is very high right now. This summer we’ve been balling on 7-on-7, we’ve been dominating and I feel like we’ve got a lot of dudes coming back in the same spot so we are defiantly ready to roll this season.”

The Lions feel like they have something to prove, they want to go deeper into the playoffs, and receiver and linebacker Wyatt Gearhart thinks that they’ll surprise teams early on in the season.

“I feel like we are for sure underrated, and people will for sure find out once the season starts. We are definitely talented enough, but sometimes we lose focus but as long as we stay focused and take it week by week I think we can go as far as we want.”

The Lions will kick off their 2023 season with a preseason game at home against North Hagerstown on Friday, August 25th.