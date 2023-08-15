BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — For the Walter Johnson football program, 2023 marks the beginning of a new era.

After five seasons leading the program, head coach Larry Hurd has become the school’s athletic director.

Hurd led the Wildcats to their first playoff appearance in program history and a seven-win season in 2022.

New head coach Aaron Fiddler steps in with a wide variety of coaching experience, at several different levels and countries.

“Coach Hurd did such a great job with this senior group and as he’s brought them up through the program,” Fiddler said. “I’m excited to work with them and I feel like it’s really been a good partnership with the seniors in terms of keeping things on the path that we want them to be and then also putting a little bit of me into things as well.”

Fiddler was previously the head coach at Hedgesville high school in West Virginia. He also coached at other schools in West Virginia and Virginia. Fiddler also served as offensive coordinator of the Sweden national football team and spent time as a Division II football college assistant at Glenville State. Fiddler also coached club teams in Sweden and Germany.

“I have a very diverse background is what I think I can just add in and shape things in my vision,” Fiddler said.

While Fiddler is excited to take over the WJ program, his new players are also excited to play for him.

“He’s learned a lot from not only in the US, but also outside, some stuff we might not know around America,” Walter Johnson senior wide receiver and cornerback Nick Zampardi said. “Coach Hurd came in, he really laid a foundation for us, really helped us. But now I’m super stoked to have Coach Fiddler here with us because we’re only going up from here.”

Fiddler will make his debut as Walter Johnson opens up week one on September 1 at its rival Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

“Coach Fiddler just brings in completely new aspects to the game that we can all learn,” senior linebacker, fullback and tight end Dylan Minnick said. “It’s a new form of coaching that we’re all adjusting to but I feel like for me and the rest of the team it’s gonna be something that helps us carry all the way to the state championship.”