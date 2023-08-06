SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — The West Springfield Spartans have done nothing but become a program that teams need to not take lightly on a Friday night.

Since current head coach Anthony Parker took over for the Spartan program, the team has won more games each full season played.

In 2022, West Springfield had their best season in nearly a decade, finishing 9-3, and winning their first playoff game since 2014.

“We are just trying to build off some of the momentum from over the last five years,” said Parker. “Making the playoffs every year. This year, we expect nothing different.”

The Spartans are returning a bulk of their starters on both sides of the ball, however, they lost key skill position players such as QB Manny Baskerville (1st-team all-state all-purpose) and WR Aaron Fields (2nd-team all-state). No matter, the team still believes they can succeed.

“People are doubting us, thinking we lost our quarterback and we lost some wide receivers,” said senior lineman Brady Echols. “I think we are going to come out, fired up, ready to win some games that we lost last year, and prove to the region that we are the best.”

“There are a lot of good teams in our region, but most of these teams count us out,” said senior linebacker/wide receiver/running back Hunter Morris. “We haven’t gone too far in the playoffs, but I think with the guys we have this year, I think we are destined to be one of the best teams, if not the best team ever to come out of West Springfield High School.”

The Spartans will kick off their 2023 season on the road Friday, August 25 against Hayfield at 7 p.m.