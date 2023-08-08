ARLINGTON, V.a. (DC News Now) – The Yorktown Patriots are coming off a successful 2022 campaign, where they finished 8-4 and made it all the way to the second round of playoffs before falling to Madison.

What comes as a surprise to many in the area Yorktown did not win the liberty district, which they have done so for a majority of the past decade.

A lot of seniors have graduated from this team and it will definitely be one of the pillars for this program to overcome in 2023.

Nonetheless, this young patriot squad is ready to get after it.