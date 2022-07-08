DC News Now Contact Information

How to Watch and TV Schedule: For full TV listings and schedule click here.
DC News Now Main Number: (202) 965-5050
DC News Now Newsroom: (202) 965-0704
Email Us
News tips and news releases: news@DCNewsNow.com
Technical and closed captioning issues: engineering@DCNewsNow.com
Questions/comments about digital and social media content: digital@DCNewsNow.com
Questions/comments about newscasts: news@DCNewsNow.comQuestions about programming: programming@DCNewsNow.com
Station Leadership
David Bangura
Vice President and General Manager
Ben Dobson
News Director
Brian Farrell
Digital Executive Producer
Emily Kurtz
Director of Marketing and Creative Services
Craig Campise
Director of Sales
Leslie DeMott
Digital Sales Manager
Public File Help
For Public File questions, contact Jacqui Brebnor: 202-965-9309 or jbrebnor@nexstar.tv
You can access the DC News Now Public File here
For accessibility issues pertaining to the Online Public File, visit the FCC Website Help Page
Commercial Requests to Use Our Video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.
Anything submitted to this site becomes the sole and exclusive property of DC News Now and you release DC News Now from any and all claims relating to your submission.