ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Archi Marrapu is a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and founded a non-profit, StemifyGirls.

She has been an advocate for young people getting involved in STEM for the past several years. The goal for her non-profit is to get more girls and children of color interested in STEM.

“With the right cultivation,” Marrapu said. “Anyone can find their place in STEM.”

Marrapu reminds people that they are surrounded by STEM on a daily basis.

”If you cook, you are basically doing chemistry, and if you are kicking a ball in soccer, there is some sort of physics involved,” she said. “If you think about it, everything can be considered a part of STEM.”

Marrapu won the Congressional App Challenge 2023 in Virginia’s 8th district for her Project Pill Tracker, a project that helps people remember to take their live saving medications, which has caught the attention of pharmaceutical companies nationwide.

Marrapu said her top goals moving forward, remains getting more young people involved in STEM.

”Those are the experiences that help me when I need to keep going,” she said. “Those are the moments that I remember, and it makes it worthwhile.”