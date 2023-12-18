WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A local D.C. college student is back to the community through a business he founded.

Nick Telma is a student at Villanova University and the founder of OddJob Genie.

His business, which employs college students, provides a wide range of services at a cost for elderly homeowners and others in the region who are feeling the pinch of the shaky economy.

“We offer services for people that might be tough to find someone to do it,” Telma said. “We perform odd jobs like power washing and helping with decorations during the holiday season.”

He said they also help with moving furniture, landscaping and other jobs that may be difficult for some.

“Some people may need a couch moved or junk removed from their garage,” he said. “We want to help people as much as we can to help ease their burden.”

Telma said he and his team will be busy during the holiday season.

“I have received nearly 40 calls already,” Telma said. “We will have a lot to do before we go back to school in January.”

For those interested in OddJob Genie’s services, email OddJobGenie1@gmail.com.