WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Henderson Long has been on a mission for nearly two decades trying to find missing children and adults in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding region.

He knows the feeling of sleepless nights and wondering what happened to a loved one who went missing.

“My aunt went missing for 20 years,” Long said. “We were able to eventually match her remains with DNA samples.”

Long runs the non-profit, DC’s Missing Voice. He posts pictures of people who are reported missing. He works throughout the District, educating families about the importance of being prepared in case a loved one goes missing.

“Families need to be prepared for the unexpected,” he said. “That gives police more to work with during the critical early stages of the investigation.”

Long helps bridge the communication gap between families and the police department in missing person’s cases.

“There are times when people just don’t trust the police,” Long said. “My Job is to help build the trust so the investigation can move forward as quickly as possible.”

Long says there is no better feeling than to be with a family when they are reunited with a loved one who went missing, so he plans on running his organization for as long as possible.