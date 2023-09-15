WEST VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Pastor John Unger learned early in his professional career about the importance of helping people in need.

In the early 90’s, Unger spent a lot of time helping Mother Teresa build her Missionaries of Charity. He was also responsible for helping get supplies and additional aid to communities in Calcutta.

Pastor Unger serves as a special advisor to the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. He works with faith and spiritual leaders to address drug addiction, mental health issues and other health-related concerns.

“We have a responsibility as faith leaders to do our part to help,” said Unger. “We want to make a difference in our communities.”

For the past decade, John Unger has been the leader of three churches in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. It’s a unique situation, but Unger remains up to the challenge.

“It’s not uncommon for someone to serve three churches,” said Unger, “What makes my situation a little unusual is they are three different denominations.”

Unger said that preparing the Sunday sermon can be a challenge.

“I try to make them different,” said Unger. “We have some people who will attend all three services.”

Unger said he will continue serving all three churches for as long as possible.

“As long as God gives me the strength and direction, I will continue to do what I was called to do,” said Unger.