WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Important businesses should have the right sign to help showcase their goods and services, business owner Stacey Brown, said.

Brown is the owner of Signarama DC North with a second location in Silver Spring.

“The No. 1 thing is being found,” Brown said. “The signs must be consistent with your look online and the image a company wants to portray.”

Brown said she is a big supporter of Habitat for Humanity. She provides address signs to new homeowners at no cost.

“I have been a big proponent of affordable housing in the region,” she said. “It’s hard not to be moved by people who put their sweat equity into their new home, and I think donating a sign that they help design, adds a personal touch.”

Brown has been a long-time advocate for people with disabilities joining the workforce in the region.

“I continue to speak to businesses in the DMV, and I encourage them to give them a chance,” she said.

Stacey employs three neurodivergent employees working for her company.

“This is something that I have been doing for a decade, and it has worked well,” Brown said. “Two of my employees play a key role in helping me keep the office organized and run efficiently while the other is a graphic designer, so people can help me at all levels of my company.”