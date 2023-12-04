ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Rubie Williams has been a cosmetologist in the region for nearly four decades. She is the owner of Hair Nirvana in Alexandria and knows the importance of giving people what they are looking for.

“People want to look good,” said Williams. “I take pride in giving them what they want.”

Rubie used to operate a mobile salon in the DMV.

“It gave people who didn’t have transportation or were not able to leave their homes a place to get their hair done,” said Williams. “I met a lot of amazing people over the years.”

Williams has provided hair services for women in shelters at no cost and people in nursing homes at a reduced rate.

“No matter what stage you are in life, if you look good, you feel good,” said Williams. “My goal is to help people as much as I can.

Williams and her family also take food and supplies to homeless men and women living on the streets throughout the area.

“It’s very important to remember those who are less fortunate,” she said. “If show love you will receive love.”

Williams also plays a key role in running the West End Farmers Market in Alexandria.