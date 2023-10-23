WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Phelps High School senior, Aniya Coffey, started Blisx DC, teaching students about fashion and how to sew.

Coffey said she started Blisx DC to keep her classmates away from the violence happening in the District by teaching them how to sew, stitch and design their own clothing.

“I realized there were no programs in Ward 8 that taught those skills,” Coffey said. “It’s important that teens learn how to fix a tear in their clothing and other skills.”

Blisx DC takes place during school hours along with online after-school sessions for students in the District who are interested in learning about fashion. The organization also provides mentorship opportunities for students.

“We invite clothing designers and models to speak to the students,” Coffey said. “They get a chance to meet people who leave a lasting impression.”

Coffey said she is looking forward to graduating and to college next fall. She plans to attend a college in the DMV area so she can continue to help teenagers in the region.