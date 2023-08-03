OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Porcha Johnson is the Chief Executive Officer of Black Girl Health. She knows has been pushing an awareness for women and children of color.

“There has been a reluctance over the years to seek help,” said Johnson. “A combination of poor treatment and a misdiagnosis have been contributing factors.”

Johnson oversees the Black Girl Health Clinic LLC in Oxon Hill, Maryland. It is staffed with licensed therapists, and Johnson says they are making a difference.

“We want people to know there is a connection between their mental and physical health,” said Johnson. “We provide conventional and alternative based treatments patients.”

The nonprofit teams us with the clinic for a yearly awareness campaign that features workshops and health-related events headed by physicians and other medical professionals.

Johnson says she plans on opening another clinic in Washington D.C. by the end of the year. For more information, you can go to the organization’s website.