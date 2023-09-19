WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Kendra Blackett-Dibinga started her career in international affairs shortly after she graduated from Harvard University.

She said her education was rewarding and was ready for what comes next. But Blackett-Dibinga said her professional and personal life took a change after speaking with a friend who told her about the wonders of yoga.

“I said if it could do that for her, what could it do for me,” Blackett-Dibinga said. “I went to class the next day and I fell in love.”

Blackett-Dibinga is the owner of Bikrim Yoga Works, an establishment with three locations in the DMV area. The hot yoga rooms are heated to 105 degrees and 40% humidity. Blackett-Dibinga said they constantly see results from their clients.

“We have a specific requirement for our heat,” Blackett-Dibinga said. “It allows us to sweat and detox through our skin, which allows us to detox through the largest organ in our body.”

Blackett-Dibinga said people fighting drug addiction have benefited from their aggressive detox program because it takes some of the load off of their other organs that need a detox.

She said her classes are like a family and people encourage each other to stay active, especially on those tough days when they are are distracted or bogged down.

“We offer people a sense of belonging and community and a sense of accountability,” Blackett-Dibinga said. “It is a great feeling to be a part of that kind of environment.”