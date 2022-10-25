HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Amazon said it is looking to fill 4,600 positions in Maryland, including more than 300 in the Hagerstown area.

To that end, the company said it would hold a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Hagerstown, located at 1718 Underpass Way. It’s part of a series of events Amazon planned to host on that date at locations across the country.

Amazon said it had full-time, seasonal, and part-time work available throughout its operations. Jobs included stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more. The company said, on average, employees can earn more than $19 per hour. That’s based on position and location in the U.S. Work in some locations could come with a sign-on bonus ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

Anyone interested in working for Amazon can visit the hiring event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. If you’d like to see all the regions with open positions, click here.