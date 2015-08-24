Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
88°
Washington, DC
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Washington, DC
Maryland
Virginia
West Virginia News
US & World News
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health News
Coronavirus
Military
Money
Politics
Links in the News
Automotive News
Capitol Review
inFOCUS
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Social Security checks expected to jump next year
AG: Ind. to weigh license of doctor in girl’s abortion
New Skate. game will be live-service, fans skeptical
Best and worst US states to live in as inflation …
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Weather Radar
Live Weather Cameras
Traffic
Weather or Not
Sports
Washington Capitals
Washington Commanders
Washington Nationals
Washington Wizards
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
High School Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
Community
Ask The Pros
Mental Health Break
Pawesome Pets
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contests and Deals
Contests
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
DCW50 Program Schedule
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to Watch DC News Now
DC News Now Program Schedule
Sign-Up for our Daily Newsletter
Careers with DC News Now
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Gaming
New Skate. game will be live-service, fans skeptical
Top Gaming Headlines
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Contact Us
Youngkin declares SOE for Buchanan Co.
Community
All 44 found in Buchanan, no deaths
Va. to expand Monkeypox vaccine eligibility
Trending Stories
Contact Us
Youngkin declares SOE for Buchanan Co.
Community