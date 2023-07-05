WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Video games continue to grow among the most popular entertainment hobbies but dedicated gaming consoles aren’t quite keeping up.

New data from SportsLens.com shows the global console industry slowing in growth, they project it will cap at $61B in value by 2026. Meanwhile, digital content and subscription revenue is expected to continue jumping ahead.

PCs have always been the number one choice for serious gamers, according to a study by DFC Intelligence nearly 3 billion people play video games worldwide and nearly half of them are on PC. The other half are spread across the various console platforms and mobile devices.

For many gamers, the reason is that PCs can simply offer more power than any console, but that doesn’t stop plenty of gamers from choosing consoles for their consistency and approachable price point.

Console gaming has also grown its user base significantly in the last decade, but that momentum may now be slowing.

2022 saw a significant drop in global console gaming revenues from $64B the previous year to $55B. Software and digital revenues are also expected to decline.

What this data seems to suggest is that gamers are spending more time on live-service multiplayer games, and engaging more with micro-purchases and subscriptions than they are with full games.

Digital add-ons currently account for the second largest segment of revenue for the global gaming marketplace.

So not only are gamers steadily migrating away from next-gen consoles, but they’re also buying new games less.