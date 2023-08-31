WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Volition Games announced via a statement Thursday that it would be closing its doors effective immediately.

The studio best known for the popular Saints Row series of games on PC and consoles said the decision was made by its parent holding group Embracer.

Embracer rebranded from THQ Nordic in 2019, it was originally established in 2011. The group has acquired a large number of subsidiaries over the years including Volition in 2000.

The studio had been in business for over 30 years.

According to the release, Embracer Group made its decision on the heels of a restructuring program to ” strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry.”

The release goes on to say that Volition was working to provide job assistance to those affected by the transition.

One ex-developer confirmed on X that they had been affected by the closure saying the following: “I have been affected by today’s full studio closure of Volition. So proud of the work me and my team did during my 7 years there.”

With the studio’s closure, it is unclear if the popular Saints Row and Red Faction licenses will continue to be worked on.