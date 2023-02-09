Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted Thursday morning in her Washington, D.C., apartment building, her office said.

The attack does not appear politically motivated, her chief of staff Nick Coe added.

The assault, which occurred in the building’s elevator around 7:15 a.m., left her bruised, according to a statement from Coe. The lawmaker called 911 and the assailant fled.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” Coe said in a release, noting that “there is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”

Craig told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday that she was having “a bad morning,” but didn’t go into further detail.

This is a developing story. Mike Lillis contributed.