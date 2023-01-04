Wednesday marks the second day of the 118th Congress and there is still no Speaker of the House — or a clear path forward.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the required 218 votes on three consecutive ballots Tuesday to secure the gavel.

It’s been a century since the House required more than one vote elect a Speaker.

McCarthy is working to secure a deal, floating a path to victory with fewer than 218 votes Tuesday night, but many of his opponents are still digging in their heels.

Republicans are meeting this morning and the House is set to begin its fourth round of voting for Speaker around noon.

Follow The Hill for live coverage below: