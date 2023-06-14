Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) filed to run for president on Wednesday, becoming the latest candidate to jump into a Republican primary field dominated by former President Trump.

The Miami mayor had been teasing a campaign announcement for weeks.

A pro-Suarez super PAC, SOS America, put out a video earlier this week touting Suarez’s record as mayor of Miami.

Suarez is the third Florida resident to join the growing Republican primary, including Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has trailed in second place in most polling.

Suarez is the first Hispanic candidate to jump into the GOP field this cycle, representing a critical constituency for the party. But the Miami mayor faces an uphill climb to the nomination, given the current state of the polls and his relatively low national name ID.