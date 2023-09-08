Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is running for reelection.

The longtime California congresswoman, who stepped down from Democratic leadership at the end of the last Congress, announced Friday that she will run for another term.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy,” Pelosi wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.