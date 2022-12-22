The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal year 2023.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the deal Thursday morning.

Senators will vote on 15 amendments, including a vote on one to end Title 42 that had stood in the way of members reaching an accord that would get them out of town for Christmas, before voting on final passage.

The Title 42 amendment, which would end the Trump-era policy that allows migrants to be expelled from the U.S., will be held require 51 votes to pass.

“It’s taken a while but it’s worth it,” Schumer said, pleading with senators to be at their desks for the duration of votes that could take hours.

Lawmakers have been itching to get out of Washington due to the winter storm hitting much of the country ahead of Christmas.

DEVELOPING.