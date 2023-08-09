A Utah man was shot and killed Wednesday morning during an FBI raid linked to threats against President Biden and other Democratic officials.

The FBI said the incident occurred after special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo, Utah.

Sandra Barker, spokesperson for the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office, said the shooting is under review by the FBI and declined to offer additional details, calling the incident an “ongoing matter.”

Secret Service spokesperson Alexi Worley said in a statement that it is aware of the FBI investigation involving an individual in Utah “who has exhibited threats to a Secret Service protectee.”

Craig Deleeuw Robertson of Provo was under investigation for making threats against Biden and facing a charge of that crime, according to a sealed criminal complaint obtained by The Hill.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, buffoon-in-chief!” Robertson allegedly said on social media, according to the complaint.

Biden is expected to depart New Mexico later Wednesday bound for Utah, where tomorrow he is to deliver remarks and attend a campaign reception before returning to the White House.

Robertson was also facing charges of interstate threats for allegedly threatening New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who is prosecuting the hush money case against former President Trump — and influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

Other threats were made against Vice President Kamala Harris, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to the sealed complaint.