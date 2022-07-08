How to Watch DC News Now & DCW50

Click here to find DC News Now & DCW50 TV Schedule.
DC News Now
|PROVIDER
|LOCATION
|CHANNEL
|DISH Network
|Entire Washington, DC
|25
|DirecTV
|Entire Washington, DC
|25
|Comcast
|Washington County, MD Area
|Montgomery County, MD Area
|Frederick County, MD Area
|Martinsburg, WV Area
|Winchester, VA Area
|Northern, VA Area
|Washington, DC Area
|797, 1025
|Verizon FiOS
|Entire Washington, DC
(where available)
|Antietam Cable
|Washington County, MD Area
|12, 808(HD)
|27.5, 24.6 (HD)
|COX
|Fairfax, VA
|6
|Fredericksburg, VA
|17
|RCN
|DC Metro Area
|27
|Hardy
|Hardy County, WV
|253
|Atlantic Broadband
|Cumberland, MD Area
|Over the air
DCW50
|CABLE PROVIDER
|STANDARD DEFINITION
|HIGH DEFINITION
|COX
|98
|1098
|Comcast
|18
|814
|Verizon FiOS
|568
|568
|DISH Network
|239
|239
|DirectTV
|307
|307