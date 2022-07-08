How to Watch DC News Now & DCW50

Click here to find DC News Now & DCW50 TV Schedule.

DC News Now

PROVIDERLOCATIONCHANNEL
DISH NetworkEntire Washington, DC25
DirecTVEntire Washington, DC25
ComcastWashington County, MD Area
12, 814(HD)
Montgomery County, MD Area
24, 811(HD)
Frederick County, MD Area
12, 814(HD)
Martinsburg, WV Area
11,814(HD)
Winchester, VA Area
10, 814(HD)
Northern, VA Area
24, 811(HD)
Washington, DC Area797, 1025
Verizon FiOSEntire Washington, DC
(where available)
31, 531(HD)
Antietam CableWashington County, MD Area12, 808(HD)
27.5, 24.6 (HD)
COXFairfax, VA6
Fredericksburg, VA17
RCNDC Metro Area27
HardyHardy County, WV253
Atlantic BroadbandCumberland, MD Area
12, 712(HD)
Over the air
25.1

DCW50

CABLE PROVIDERSTANDARD DEFINITIONHIGH DEFINITION
COX981098
Comcast18814
Verizon FiOS 568568
DISH Network239239
DirectTV307307

