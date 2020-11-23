Metropolitan Police Department of Washington D.C.

Your browser does not support the video tag. MPD Invites You to Register for Our Next Prospect Day Register Here Why MPD? The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is a premier police agency, and among the 10 largest in the nation. From veteran police officers to new recruits to our civilian staff, we are a highly trained and disciplined team of law enforcement professionals who have earned the respect of the varied and diverse communities we serve. You will partner with and learn from the best in policing at the Metropolitan Police Department. BENEFITS: • Financial Benefits • Housing Benefits • Educational Benefits • Leave Benefits • and MORE! OPENINGS: • Police Officer • Cadet • Professional Staff

Housing Assistance Available:

Rental assistance of $1000 a month for 6 months for a residence in DC up to $6000. If you use the Temporary Housing benefit, that amount is deducted from this total $6000 benefit. • Am I eligible?: All police recruits are eligible to sign up from this benefit during their first three months of employment with MPD. All recruits commit to staying with MPD for two years after they complete their 6-month training program at MPD’s Metropolitan Police Academy. Participation in the Recruit Housing Allowance Incentive Program requires recruits to commit to staying with MPD an extra six months (for a total of two and a half years) after they graduate from the academy. • How can I apply?: Program participation requires a completed application and signed lease agreement for a residence in the District of Columbia. You can get an application and more information by contacting the Recruiting Division by email helpdesk.oap@dc.gov.

Continental of Winchester

Looking for a New Career? Continental Winchester is one of the world’s leading suppliers of technical elastomer products and is a specialist in plastics technology. Continental Winchester develops and produces functional parts, components, and systems for machine and plant engineering, mining, the automotive industry, and other important industries. BENEFITS: • Paid Time Off • Employee Discounts • Annual Bonus • Employer 401(k) Match • On-Site Gym NOW HIRING: • Controller – Line Lead • Industrial Electrician • Industrial Maintenance Technician • Production Technician To learn more about these opportunities

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Your browser does not support the video tag. Safety begins with “S” but begins with “YOU”! The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services protects the public, its employees, and detainees and offenders under its supervision. The correctional side of DPSCS operations includes all Maryland State prisons. Dedicated professionals oversee 18 prisons and pre-release centers whose mission is to protect the public by incarcerating sentenced criminals. BENEFITS: • Leave Benefits • Health Benefits • Correctional Officer Retirement System • Free MD Mass Transit • Retention and Longevity Pay • Military Leave • Flexible Spending Accounts • Student Loan Forgiveness • Employee Assistance Plan • State Employees Credit Union • $5,000 Hiring Bonus • Career Progression OPENING: Correctional Officer Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is hiring Correctional Officers in your area! A Correctional Officer I is the entry level position in the Correctional Officer series. Correctional Officers are responsible for overseeing individuals (inmates) who have been arrested and awaiting trail, along with those who have been sentenced by the courts to serve time in a State Correctional Facility or Pre-Trial Institution. APPLY TODAY

LFCC Workforce Solutions

Your browser does not support the video tag. Change Your Future in Weeks, Not Years. A career in the trades offers endless possibilities locally and regionally with advancement opportunities. Work in industry, construction trades, or advanced manufacturing to earn a great wage in a high-demand field. Look for our FastForward Career Training Programs to quickly train and receive a credential in one of Virginia’s highest-demand career fields. Attend a Trades Information Session Need help deciding or want to confirm your decision regarding future trades classes? These FREE information sessions will introduce you to a variety of trade professions. Whether you are planning to register for an upcoming class or are on the fence about your next career step, come and join us to gain more information. This can be your first step towards an exciting, challenging, and rewarding career in the trades Learn More

LFCC Workforce Solutions Information Technology

Your browser does not support the video tag. Change Your Future in Weeks, Not Years. It’s an exciting time to start your career in the information technology (IT) industry and there are endless possibilities to consider when getting started. You can work with customers directly or indirectly, troubleshoot everyday IT challenges to building and maintaining networks. The opportunities are endless in the IT industry. IT Certification Information Sessions These FREE information sessions will introduce you to the IT Certifications and other information technology programs that we offer. You will have a chance to find out more about what is covered in the classes and how these classes can help boost your career. These courses include Certifications in CompTIA Fundamentals, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA A+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Linux+, Amazon Web Services Academy Cloud Foundations, ITIL, and Online Courses in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Ethical Hacker, CISSP, and more. Learn More

LFCC Workforce Solutions Business and Professional Development

Your browser does not support the video tag. Change Your Future in Weeks, Not Years. Enroll in one of our business and professional development classes today and take the first step to gain essential skills to help you reach your career goals. These programs encompass a variety of in-person and online courses designed to help you upgrade or refresh your skills, energize your workforce, add more practical experience to existing qualifications, or maximize your effectiveness. Business and Professional Development Information Sessions Need help deciding or want to confirm your decision regarding future business and professional development classes? These FREE information sessions will introduce you to a variety of business and professional development programs. Whether you are planning to register for an upcoming class or you are on the fence about your next career step, come and join us to gain more information. This can be your first step towards an exciting, challenging, and rewarding career. Learn More

Navy Federal Credit Union



Your Life’s Mission: Possible Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with over 11 million members, over $153 billion in assets and over 23,000 employees. As a credit union, we have members, not customers. At our campuses in Vienna, VA, Pensacola, FL and Winchester, VA, and in our more than 345 branches, we serve the men and women of the Armed Forces, Department of Defense, veterans and their families. We deliver world-class service, rooted in the belief that it is an honor and privilege to serve our members. We are committed to providing our members outstanding financial products and services. Benefits include, but aren’t limited to: • Medical, dental and vision plans • 401(k) match • 11 paid holidays per year • Paid vacation and volunteer leave • Tuition reimbursement • Learning and development opportunities through Navy Federal University • Adoption assistance and parental leave • Discounts on childcare, restaurants, movies and concerts • Fun events for employees and families

Our Winchester Campus: Our campus supports 2,500 employees with several positions open ranging from Information Technology to Member Service roles. Plus, our onsite amenities including a cafeteria, gym and wellness center, are available for you to take full advantage of! To learn more about these opportunities

Manitowoc Cranes



Why Manitowoc? To play an integral role in building the physical communities of future generations “Diverse and inclusive thinking drives our innovation. To meet the needs of a diverse customer base, we reflect that diversity within our organization and celebrate it in communities around the world.” To learn more about these opportunities

