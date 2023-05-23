STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — LIV Golf makes a stop to the DMV this week at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia as the league makes their fourth stop in the United States this season. Two weeks ago, LIV Golf was in Tulsa, Oklahoma where they had record setting crowds here in the states. This weekend they hope to have the same type of success in the DMV.

Trump National Golf Club is a par 72 course and is nearly over 7,500 yards. Described as a bombers course, the heavy hitters on the tour are hoping to find they are right at home with this one. The grounds crew have been working hard to get the premises ready for the event and are ready to showcase the beauty of the course this weekend.

“We want to put on a show for everybody”, says John O’Leary, the Director of Golf at Trump National. “I think the players and the fans will get to see that, ho great of shape it’s in, how beautiful it is. and our staff is looking forward to hosting everybody.”

Adding to the excitement this weekend is Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship win over the weekend. Koepka, who plays in the LIV Golf League, will have all eyes on him this weekend to see if he can re-create the success he had at Oak Hill at the PGA Championship.

“The fans are going to get to see a five-time major champion who is just fantastic at golf”, say O’Leary.

Koepka is always looking forward to the weekend, as he loves the crowds here in this section of the country. “It will be a fun place to play. Good atmosphere, big city. So, you know, hopefully we get a bunch of fans, bunch of support out there. Looking forward to it.”

The competition begins Friday afternoon at 1:15pm over at Trump National in Sterling, Virginia. You can watch Friday’s action on the CW app, while Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will be televised on WDCW-50.