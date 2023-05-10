TULSA, Ok. (DC News Now) — There are a lot of things LIV Golf does differently from what you would see at a PGA Tour event. They play three rounds of golf or 54 holes, as opposed to four roundd and 72 holes over the course of the weekend. There is also music constantly playing while golfers are out on the golf course. And you are going to see golfers wearing shorts, something not allowed by the PGA Tour.

But perhaps the biggest change on the LIV Golf tour is team play. While there is an individual leaderboard, there is also a team leaderboard. And it’s has a huge impact when it comes to LIV Golf.

“Part of what makes LIV so fun is you have teammates right”, says Talor Gooch who plays on the team RangeGoats GC. “Harold Varner and Bubba Watson, Thomas Peters re three great guys. It’s a blast being in the locker room week in and week out. Pushing each other and you know, just trying to go win titles each week with each other.”

For of the golfers on the tour, the last time they player team golf was either back in high school or in college. But there seems to be an added benefits to team play while watching the broadcast, as team play has started to appeal to a younger audience.

“My 10-year-old never watches golf. He could care less about golf, says Bubba Watson, the captain of RangeGoats GC. Watson added, “And he started watching it. And he knows the payers. He knew some of the guys. But he was so focused on the way the leaderboard is on the TV. You see the logos. So he knew the ACES, the A. He knew the Stingers. So he started watching the logos and seeing which team. He didn’t care about individuals, he cared about the team. And I was like, wait hold on, we have something here”.

With the practice rounds in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma complete, the Celebrity Pro-Am will take place Thursday at Ceder Ridge Country Club before the competition begins Friday morning.