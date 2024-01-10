Feel “Fitacular” in 2024 with Planet Fitness
This segment was sponsored by Planet Fitness and aired on January 10th, 2024.
by: Khalid Laws
Posted:
Updated:
Feel “Fitacular” in 2024 with Planet Fitness
This segment was sponsored by Planet Fitness and aired on January 10th, 2024.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
We love featuring the people of the DMV on the show and giving groups the opportunity to inform the community. We also love offering businesses a chance to tell people about their work while providing our audience with important information. | Click here for details.