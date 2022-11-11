Charis Gomez

Charis Gomez is the Executive Producer and Host of Living Local DMV. Originally from Atlanta, Chraris has has spent many years in D.C. as a journalist.

While in the nation’s capital, she produced for CNN’s Newsroom with Pamela Brown and MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily with Chuck Todd. Prior to joining NBC, Charis was a producer and correspondent for ABC7/WJLA’s Government Matters, a program focused on the business of government. During that time, she also occupied the anchor chair as a fill-in for the morning lifestyle show Let’s Talk Live.” Charis began her career working at Atlanta’s award-winning WSB-TV and CBS Radio’s V-103 FM.

Charis graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and a master’s degree from Georgetown University. She has documented various media trends in places throughout the world, including Turkey, Hungary, and Hong Kong. She produced 360-degree video on Muslims’ Ramadan journey in Reykjavik, Iceland. While at Georgetown, Charis published work on the historical designation of Washington’s Kingman Park neighborhood.

Charis is a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In her free time, you’ll find Charis rooting for her hometown Falcons or Braves (sometimes the Hawks) and taking in the newest spots and bites in the DMV.

Bridget Curran

Bridget Curran is the Co-host and Producer of Living Local DMV. Her enthusiastic personality has been a trademark throughout her career in television. She made the short move to D.C. from Roanoke, Va. where she was the main host and producer of the area’s top-rated lifestyle show. It was in those Blue Ridge Mountains that she and her husband were blessed with two precious boys.

Prior to her time in Virginia, Bridget was a morning news anchor and multimedia journalist in Eau Claire, Wisc. She graduated from the University of Northwestern – St. Paul after playing two years of Division 1 volleyball for Manhattan College in New York.

She maintains an active lifestyle and always is up for something new, fun, or tasty. She’ll forever be a cheesehead because she grew up in Wisconsin, but she has a newfound love for the Nationals now that her brother plays on the team!

Khalid Laws

Khalid Laws is Producer and Editor of Living Local DMV. He was raised in Philadelphia and is a Temple University graduate. Prior to joining the team, he was part of a national news desk operation in D.C.

Khalid is a huge fan of music, basketball (Nets), and anime. He also is a music producer on the side and enjoys trying new restaurants and exploring the region.

Rachel Ford

Rachel Ford is the Lifestyle Videographer for Living Local DMV. As a creative technologist, Rachel’s work has involved broadcast engineering, cinematography, videography, and photography.

Originally from Tampa, Fla., Rachel started her career as an Instructional Designer Vector Solutions. She designed and produced online courses catering to a wide range of industries (i.e., architecture, engineering, and construction). In 2014, Rachel switched to the media measurement industry, accepting a role with Nielsen, where she found her passion for media. For the next eight years she worked in as media specialist, specializing in broadcasting, videography and photography.

Rachel graduated from Florida State University in 2011, earning her bachelor’s degree in Psychology, with a focus on Religion. Two years later, Rachel graduated with her master’s degree in Instructional Systems, with a focus on human engagement and digital design. Combining Instructional Systems and Psychology, Rachel started her career as an Instructional Designer for the College of Hospitality, where she designed and developed comprehensive media for students.

Some people separate their hobbies from work, but in her free time, Rachel still runs around with her camera working on personal projects and living life to its fullest. As Don McCuaig, ASC Member, said to her once: “If you find yourself doing your work during your free time, then you found not a job, but your passion.”