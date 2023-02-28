WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Exciting developments in life make for fabulous reasons to celebrate in style with friends, family, and our audience.

Living Local DMV host Charis Gomez and co-host Bridget Curran did just that. With the help of The DC Event Planner, the expectant moms revealed the gender of their babies.

The show held a poll prior to the announcement, and 60% of people who responded thought Charis was having a boy. The poll also showed that 73.3% of people thought Bridget was having a girl.

When it came time for the reveals, Bridget opened a wardrobe to find it filled with pink clothes and accessories, letting everyone know that a girl was on the way. (Bridget and her husband have two boys already.)

Charis revealed the gender of her baby by using a no-mess gender reveal balloon. Pink, again, meaning another girl was on the way, not the boy that the audience thought would be coming! This is Charis’ first child.

Congratulations, Charis and Bridget!