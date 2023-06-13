WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Each year, Women We Admire puts out its list of Top 50 Women Leaders of Maryland, and making the 2023 list is a familiar face to audiences in the DMV: Charis Gomez, Executive Producer and Host of Living Local DMV.

The lifestyle show, which airs on DCW50 at 10 a.m. weekdays (and re-airs at 1 p.m. on DC News Now), is an entertainment-sales hybrid show designed to provide exciting, compelling content to viewers and drive quality connections between consumers and businesses in D.C, Maryland, and Virginia.

Gomez, who helped launched the show in 2022, is from Atlanta, originally, spent many years in D.C. as a journalist.

Charis Gomez

While in the nation’s capital, she produced for CNN’s Newsroom with Pamela Brown and MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily with Chuck Todd. Prior to joining NBC, Gomez was a producer and correspondent for ABC7/WJLA’s Government Matters, a program focused on the business of government. During that time, she also occupied the anchor chair as a fill-in for the morning lifestyle show Let’s Talk Live.” Gomez began her career working at Atlanta’s award-winning WSB-TV and CBS Radio’s V-103 FM.

Gomez graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University and a master’s degree from Georgetown University. She has documented various media trends in places throughout the world, including Turkey, Hungary, and Hong Kong. She produced 360-degree video on Muslims’ Ramadan journey in Reykjavik, Iceland. While at Georgetown, Gomez published work on the historical designation of Washington’s Kingman Park neighborhood.

Gomez is a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In her free time, you’ll find Gomez rooting for her hometown Falcons or Braves (sometimes the Hawks) and taking in the newest spots and bites in the DMV.

Gomez and her husband prepared to welcome their first child in Summer 2023.

Women We Admire provides news and information about women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. In covering a broad range of topics and areas of interest, it said it looks to recognize “the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential.”