Ask the Pros about Trades Career

Ask the Pros about Trade Careers

Looking for an In-demand Career with Great Pay? No Time or Money to Earn a College Degree?

Change Your Future in Weeks. Not Years .

A career in the trades offers endless possibilities locally and regionally with advancement opportunities. Work in industry, construction trades, or advanced manufacturing to earn a great wage in a high-demand field. Look for our FastForward Career Training Programs to quickly train and receive a credential in one of Virginia’s highest-demand career fields.

Careers as HVAC Technicians, Electricians, Plumbers, Heavy Equipment Operators, Welders, Construction Project Managers, and Mechatronics technicians on average make $57,000 per year, new workers starting at $37,000 per year on average and experienced professionals making $92,000 per year on average. Employment Data Source LFCC’s Online Career Coach

Attend a Trades Information Session Need help deciding or want to confirm your decision regarding future trades classes? These FREE information sessions will introduce you to a variety of trade professions. Whether you are planning to register for an upcoming class or are on the fence about your next career step, come and join us to gain more information. This can be your first step towards an exciting, challenging, and rewarding career in the trades Learn More/Register >>>

Have Questions about a Trades Career?

Complete this quick form to ask the pro!