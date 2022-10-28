Midterm Election Guide

(DC News Now) — Midterm elections are on the horizon for the DMV.

As it is a midterm election year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. As of August 18, Democrats held a 220-211 advantage in the U.S. House with four vacant seats.

This is the first General Election using the new legislative districts updated with the 2020 U.S. Census data.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the District of Columbia Board of Elections website.

Look up your polling place | Check your registration status

Important Dates:

DC residents registered to vote ahead of the midterm should automatically receive a mail-in ballot, by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by November 8 and received by your local Board of Elections by November 15.

If you need to register to vote, you can visit the online voter registration application.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Look up your polling place | Check your registration status

Important Dates:

Deadline to apply for a ballot by mail : October 28. Your request must be received by your local voter registration office by 5 p.m.

: Saturday, October 29. Last day of in-person early voting at local voter registration office: Saturday, November 5 at 5 p.m.

If you need to register to vote or apply for a ballot online, you can do both using the online Citizen Portal.

Reminder: If you’re voting absentee, don’t forget to include a witness signature. A witness signature is required on all mail-in ballots cast in the November 8, 2022 General and Special elections. If a ballot is missing a witness signature, the voter will be contacted within three days of receipt by the local voter registration office and asked to correct it.

On Election Day, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Department of Elections is looking for poll workers, officially known as an Officer of Election. Apply online.

VIRGINIA STATE RACES

House of Delegates

There are several House of Delegate seats up for grabs in Virginia. Click here to view the complete candidate list.

Local Races

There are also contested local races on the November 8 ballot, meaning there is more than one candidate. View the complete list of local office candidates, in both contested and uncontested races, at this link.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Look up your polling place | Check your registration status

Important Dates:

Deadline to apply for a ballot by mail : November 8. Your request must be received by your local board of elections office by 5 p.m.

: Thursday, October 27. Last day of in-person early voting at local early voting centers: Thursday, November 3 at 8 p.m.

If you need to register to vote, you can visit the online voter registration application.

On Election Day, polls are open in Maryland from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the West Virginia Secretary of State website.

Look up your polling place or check your registration status.

Important dates: